FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans

* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023

* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.