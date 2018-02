Feb 27 (Reuters) - WPP Plc:

* WPP ANNOUNCES MERGER OF BURSON-MARSTELLER AND COHN & WOLFE

* WPP PLC - ‍NEW AGENCY WILL BE LED BY CEO DONNA IMPERATO, CURRENTLY CEO OF COHN & WOLFE​

* WPP PLC - ‍ DON BAER, BURSON-MARSTELLER'S WORLDWIDE CHAIR AND CEO, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF NEW AGENCY​