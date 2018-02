Feb 20 (Reuters) - WPP Plc’s Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SECONDARY ABO TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO PRICE AT GBP 13.75 PER SHARE‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE WELL OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THAT LEVEL, EXPECT SCALEBACK

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 17.40 UK TIME