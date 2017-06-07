FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPP ‍reports billings for first four months up 7.8 pct at 17.5 bln pounds​
June 7, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WPP ‍reports billings for first four months up 7.8 pct at 17.5 bln pounds​

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc

* ‍Reported billings for first four months up 7.8% at £17.500 billion​

* ‍Reported revenue for first four months up 15.9% at £4.846 billion, up 0.9% at $6.037 billion, up 5.1% at eur 5.657 billion and flat at ¥680 billion​

* ‍Constant currency revenue up 3.4%, like-for-like revenue up 0.7%​

* ‍First four months revenue, net sales and profits well above budget and ahead of last year​

* ‍Constant currency net debt at 30 april 2017 up £344 million on same date in 2016​

* ‍United Kingdom, with year-to-date, like-for-like revenue and net sales growth of 5.6% and 5.1% respectively​

* ‍For remainder of 2017, focus remains on improving revenue and net sales growth​

* ‍In UK advertising and media investment management, public relations and public affairs and branding & identity businesses, showing stronger growth than Q1​

* ‍Prospects in United Kingdom are more mixed as possible post-brexit vote scenarios will play out over next two years and uncertainties about outcomes increase​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

