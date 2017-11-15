BRIEF- WPP says it will not accept Bain's tender offer for ADK shares

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc

* ‍WPP owns 10.3 million ADK shares, representing 24.96 pct of issued share capital of ADK​

* WPP PLC - ‍WPP does not intend to accept tender offer launched by Bain on 2 October 2017 as company believes Bain has “significantly undervalued ADK​”

* ‍WPP would welcome opportunity to engage constructively with board of ADK if tender offer fails​

* WPP - With approval of board and other shareowners company would also be prepared, as requested by some shareowners, to increase shareholding in ADK to 33 percent​