Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc:

* WPX ENERGY INC - NAMED CLAY GASPAR AS PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE DEC. 1, 2017, IN ADDITION TO HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COMPANY'S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER