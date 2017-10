BRIEF-Wright Medical Group ‍agreed on a comprehensive settlement intended to resolve substantially all remaining metal-on-metal hip claims

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv:

* Wright Medical Group - on October 3, co ‍agreed on a comprehensive settlement intended to resolve substantially all remaining metal-on-metal hip claims

* Wright Medical Group - remaining claims pending or tolled were not settled in previously disclosed master settlement agreement dated Nov 2, 2016

* Says ‍maximum liability under settlement agreements will not exceed $89.75 million​

* Wright Medical Group NV - ‍comprehensive settlement totals at least $35 million​