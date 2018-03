BRIEF-Written Premiums For Commercial Cyber Liability To Hit $6.2 Bln By 2020 - Verisk

March 6 (Reuters) - Verisk Projects:

* SAYS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR COMMERCIAL CYBER LIABILITY TO REACH $6.2 BILLION BY 2020; SEES ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20-30 PERCENT OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* SAYS CYBER LIABILITY RISK IS RAPIDLY PERMEATING EVERY BUSINESS THAT HAS ANY DEPENDENCE ON DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY-WHICH MEANS VERY FEW ENTERPRISES ARE EXEMPT. WE SEE RAPID GROWTH BEING POWERED BY GAINS IN SMALL AND MIDSIZE ACCOUNTS AS THE MARKET MATURES. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)