FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-WSFS Financial - acting U.S. Attorney for district of Delaware announces WSFS customer, was charged by Federal grand jury on June 15
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 9:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-WSFS Financial - acting U.S. Attorney for district of Delaware announces WSFS customer, was charged by Federal grand jury on June 15

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp:

* WSFS Financial - acting u.s. Attorney for district of Delaware announced that wsfs customer, zahid aslam, was charged by federal grand jury on june 15

* WSFS Financial - customer was charged in 3-count indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud & making false statements on loan applications to wsfs

* WSFS Financial - charges filed against tae kim, wsfs associate from 2013 to 2016 who was relationship manager for aslam, with whom he is charged with conspiring

* WSFS Financial - WSFS conducted investigation into matter, which included complete review of all loans originated by kim while he was employed

* Wsfs financial - as of may 31, wsfs' total exposure to customer in question was $4.8 million, which includes a $1.7 million exposure to an alleged nominee borrower

* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation has determined that loan fraud scheme was isolated to kim's dealings with aslam - sec filing

* Wsfs financial corp - currently does not expect that this matter will have a material adverse effect on company

* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation determined loans were used to finance aslam's purchase of existing and ongoing medical businesses Source text (bit.ly/2rUReX3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.