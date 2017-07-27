FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wsfs Financial Corp:

* Wsfs reports 2q 2017 eps of $0.64, a 10% increase over 2q 2016; net revenue improves 20% over 2q 2016, driven by strong organic and acquisition growth in loans, deposits, and fee income

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsfs financial corp - ‍qtrly net interest income was $54.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 17% from 2q 2016​

* Qtrly core net revenue increased $13.9 million, or 19.5% from 2q 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.