BRIEF-WSI ‍confirmed That Board Received Letter From DPW Holdings

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wsi Industries Inc:

* WSI INDUSTRIES SAYS ‍CONFIRMED THAT ON FEB 16, 2018 WSI BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECEIVED LETTER FROM DPW HOLDINGS - SEC FILING

* WSI INDUSTRIES - REQUESTED DPW REGARDING PLANS,PROPOSALS RELATING TO WSI,SHAREHOLDERS IF DPW SUCCESSFUL IN TENDER OFFER TO CONTROL 50% OF CO‘S SHARES​

* WSI - CANNOT EVALUATE IF GRANTING REQUESTED SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS TO BE IN WSI SHAREHOLDERS' BEST INTERESTS, NOT KNOWING DPW'S PLANS AS 50% SHAREHOLDER​