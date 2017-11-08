FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSP Global Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-WSP Global Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc

* Wsp reports strong q3 2017 results

* Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion

* Q3 revenue view C$1.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

* Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated, biased towards higher end of ranges provided pertaining to net revenues, adjusted EBITDA​

* Backlog at quarter-end of $5,963.9 million, up $592.7 million, or 11.0% compared to Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.