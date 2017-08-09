BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

Aug 9 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc

* WSP reports strong Q2 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

* Q2 revenue C$1.717 billion

* Q2 revenue view C$1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WSP Global Inc - ‍ Quarter-end backlog at $5,864.6 million, up $197.2 million, or 3.5% compared to Q2 2016​

* WSP Global Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: