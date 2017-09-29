BRIEF-WT Microelectronics plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Sept 29 (Reuters) - WT Microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 75 million new shares of its common stock, with issue price to be determined
* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 75 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RFY77N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)