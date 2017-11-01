BRIEF-W&T Offshore posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.04

Nov 1 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc
* W&T Offshore announces third quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $110.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W&T Offshore Inc says total production was 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBOE”) in Q3 of 2017, down from 3.8 MMBOE in Q3 of 2016.
* W&T Offshore Inc sees FY total production of 14.3 MMBOE- 15.2 MMBOE
* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q4 total production between 3.4 mmboe - 3.8 mmboe
* W&T Offshore - Q4 guidance reflects about 174,000 boe or over five days of production deferrals related to downtime associated with hurricane Nate