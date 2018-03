March 7 (Reuters) - Wuchan Zhongda Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL PHARMA SUBSIDIARY TO NINGBO MENOVO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

* SAYS UNIT IS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH PARTNERS INCLUDING CEFC SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL OVER SETTING UP PETROCHEMICAL JV Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D4fuKN ; bit.ly/2HbfGKY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)