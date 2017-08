Aug 11 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG

* H1 GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES UP 28 PERCENT TO 154.9 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 121.0 MILLION EUROS)‍​

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK 2017

* H1 GROSS COMBINED RATIO IN PROPERTY/CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS AT 86.2 PERCENT VERSUS 90.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)