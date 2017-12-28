BRIEF-Wuhan Sante Cableway Group says change of accounting policies

Dec 28(Reuters) - Wuhan Sante Cableway Group Co Ltd

* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 42—non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale and termination of business operation, which was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, effective May 28

* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 16—government subsidies, which was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, effective June 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cRpqKf

