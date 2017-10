Oct 18(Reuters) - Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc

* Says co’s Shandong-based medical technology unit and China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd jointly sign contract with Qingdao-based hospital, to supply test reagents and consumables related service to the hospital

* Says term of contract is six years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UFSSRi

