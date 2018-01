Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell entire 49 percent stake (47.5 million yuan worth of capital contribution) in a Wuhan-based tech firm

* Says the initial listing price will be no less than 74.4 million yuan which is the target equity’s net asset

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/McfqHP

