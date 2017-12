Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR 449.2 MILLION SHARES TO END, SHARES TO START TRADING ON DEC 29

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO CUT UP TO 2 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY WITHIN THREE MTHS FROM JAN 1 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DjB7Y8; bit.ly/2BIKsIw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)