March 5 (Reuters) - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc:

* ‍NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT RMB321 MILLION TO RMB328 MILLION​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍EFFICIENCY ENHANCEMENT OF GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATION​