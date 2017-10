Sept 15(Reuters) - Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 75.8 percent stake in a Wuxi-based technology firm for 15 million yuan

* Says it will boost 20 million yuan in the technology firm after the acquisition and will increase stake in the technology firm to 87.9 percent

