BRIEF-WWE reports Q2 EPS $0.06
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-WWE reports Q2 EPS $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) -

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* WWE reports record revenue and q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $214.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍For Q3 2017, company projects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.54 million +/- 2 pct​

* ‍Estimates Q3 2017 adjusted oibda of approximately $31 million to $35 million.​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million​

* ‍WWE network averaged more than 1.63 million average paid subscribers over Q2 2017, which represented an 8 pct increase​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

