July 18 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* Wyndham Hotel Group strengthens its midscale bench with acquisition of AmericInn

* Says deal for $170 million

* Says upon deal closing, Wyndham's family of brands will expand to 20 names

* Says ‍plans to acquire Minnesota-based AmericInn hotel brand, its management co, Three Rivers Hospitality, from Northcott Hospitality​