BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q2 earnings per share $0.75

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - increases full-year EPS guidance
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - announces plan to become two publicly traded hospitality companies
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - updates adjusted diluted EPS for full year 2017 to approximately $6.04 to $6.24
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - reiterates FY revenues of approximately $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.18, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - Q2 domestic same-store REVPAR increased 2.8% compared with Q2 of 2016
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - in constant currency, Q2 global system-wide, same-store REVPAR increased 3.3%