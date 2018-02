BRIEF-Wynn Macau Says ‍Stephen A. Wynn Resigned As CEO

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wynn Macau Ltd:

* ‍STEPHEN A. WYNN HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ALLAN ZEMAN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* ‍MATTHEW O. MADDOX APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* APPOINTS MAURICE L. WOODEN AS A NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍LINDA CHEN COO AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO, WILL REMAIN AS PRESIDENT AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WYNN RESORTS (MACAU) S.A.​

* ‍WYNN TO ALSO RESIGN AS DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF WYNN RESORTS (MACAU) S.A​

* APPLIED TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 8 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍MATTHEW MADDOX WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF WYNN RESORTS (MACAU) S.A.; IAN COUGHLAN WILL BECOME A DIRECTOR OF WRM​

* MATTHEW O. MADDOX IS ALSO RE-DESIGNATED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR