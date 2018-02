BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Enteres Separation Agreement Among Co, Stephen Wynn, Wynn Resorts Holdings

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍​ON FEB 15, 2018, COMPANY ENTERED SEPARATION AGREEMENT AMONG CO, STEPHEN WYNN, WYNN RESORTS HOLDINGS LLC

* WYNN RESORTS- STEPHEN WYNN TO PROVIDE COOPERATION AND ASSISTANCE TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH ANY PRIVATE LITIGATION/ARBITRATION

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍​SEPARATION AGREEMENT TERMINATES STEPHEN WYNN’S PREVIOUS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CO

* WYNN RESORTS- STEPHEN WYNN TO ALSO PROVIDE COOPERATION, ASSISTANCE TO BOARD FOR ANY INVESTIGATION RELATED TO HIS SERVICE WITH CO - SEC FILING

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍​SEPARATION AGREEMENT CONFIRMS STEPHEN WYNN NOT ENTITLED TO ANY SEVERANCE PAYMENT,OTHER COMPENSATION FROM CO UNDER EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

* WYNN RESORTS- STEPHEN WYNN’S LEASE OF HIS PERSONAL RESIDENCE AT WYNN LAS VEGAS WILL TERMINATE NO LATER THAN JUNE 1, 2018

* WYNN RESORTS- STEPHEN WYNN‘S CURRENT HEALTHCARE COVERAGE WILL TERMINATE ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - UNDER SEPARATION AGREEMENT, ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT FOR STEPHEN WYNN WILL TERMINATE ON MAY 31, 2018