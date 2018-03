March 9 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS RECEIVES COMMITMENT LETTER FOR FUNDING PROMISSORY NOTE

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍ENTERED INTO COMMITMENT LETTER WITH DEUTSCHE BANK FOR 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY TO CO IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $800 MILLION​

* WYNN RESORTS- ‍IF UTILIZED, CO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF COMMITTED FINANCING, CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY PROMISSORY NOTE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TO ARUZE USA