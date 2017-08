June 21 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Group Plc:

* HY revenue of 205.32 million pounds versus 193.24 million pounds year ago

* HY reported profit before tax, including goodwill & investment impairment charges, is 0.13 million pounds versus 4.08 million pounds year ago

* Declare an increased interim dividend of 4.20 pence per share