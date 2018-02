BRIEF-X-Fab Q4 EBITDA Of $31.1 Million, Up 25% YOY

Feb 12 (Reuters) - X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV:

* X-FAB FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ‍REVENUE OF USD 154.1 MILLION, DOWN 3% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* Q4 ‍NET PROFIT OF USD 32.0 MILLION, UP 144% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* Q4 ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE OF USD 0.25​

* Q4 EBITDA OF USD 31.1 MILLION, UP 25% YOY AND UP 16% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF USD 138-144 MILLION WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 12-14%​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR, REVENUE IS EXPECTED IN RANGE OF USD 615-655 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR SEES EBIT IN RANGE OF USD 50 TO 70 MILLION​

* ‍FOR 2019, CURRENT PLANNING FORESEES REVENUES IN RANGE OF USD 700-760 MILLION​

* ‍ FOR 2019, CURRENT PLANNING FORESEES EBIT IN RANGE OF USD 70-100 MILLION​

* ‍RF-SOI BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO GO UP AGAIN IN Q2 OF 2018​