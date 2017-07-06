FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Xactly purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Xactly purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Xactly Corp:

* Xactly - ‍on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

* Xactly - ‍lawsuit alleges that merger with Vista Equity offers inadequate consideration to co's stockholders

* Xactly- ‍lawsuit alleges co violated section 14(a) of exchange act, rule 14a-9 by purportedly omitting material info from proxy issued related with deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tUcbFW) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.