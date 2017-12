Dec 7 (Reuters) - Xafinity Plc:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF PUNTER SOUTHALL HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR UP TO 153 MILLION STG

* CASH COMPONENT OF CONSIDERATION TO BE FINANCED BY A COMBINATION OF FIRM PLACING & PLACING AND OPEN OFFER TO RAISE ABOUT 70 MILLION STG