2 months ago
BRIEF-XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis
June 9, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc:

* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis

* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study for colorectal cancer​ as findings not sufficient to meet efficacy or threshold

* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of therapy based on successful completion of European study

* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase III study for colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

