Dec 19 (Reuters) - Xbrane Biopharma Ab:

* REG-XBRANE BIOPHARMA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BL&H FOR SALES AND MARKETING OF SPHEROTIDE IN SOUTH KOREA

* WILL RECEIVE MID-SINGLE DIGIT SEK MLN LICENSE FEE FOR EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO SPHEROTIDE IN SOUTH KOREA

* XBRANE AND BL&H WILL SHARE PROFITS FROM SALES

* TIMING OF LAUNCH IS EXPECTED TO EARLIEST 2019.