Dec 19 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY TO TRANSFER STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING TO NASDAQ

* XCEL ENERGY SAYS WILL VOLUNTARILY TRANSFER ITS STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING FROM NYSE TO NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET, EFFECTIVE DEC 29

* XCEL ENERGY INC - XCEL ENERGY SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING AS A NASDAQ-LISTED SECURITY ON JANUARY 2, 2018

* XCEL ENERGY INC - WILL RETAIN ITS CURRENT TICKER SYMBOL "XEL".