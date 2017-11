Nov 9 (Reuters) - Xero Ltd:

* Xero will delist from the New Zealand Stock Exchange‍​

* The final NZX delisting is expected to occur at the close of business on Friday, 2 February 2018‍​

* Final date for trading on NZX will be Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018‍​