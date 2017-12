BRIEF-Xerox Receives Director Nominations From Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS FROM CARL ICAHN

* XEROX CORP - ‍ JONATHAN CHRISTODORO HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* XEROX CORP - REAFFIRMED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, EPS, CASH FLOW & REVENUE PROVIDED ON OCT 26, 2017 WITH CO‘S Q3 2017 RESULTS

* XEROX - IN CONNECTION WITH CHRISTODORO‘S RESIGNATION, STANDSTILL ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO, ICAHN GROUP ENTERED INTO ON JUNE 27, 2016 WAS TERMINATED

* XEROX CORP - RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ICAHN GROUP OF ITS NOMINATION OF 4 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT CO‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* XEROX CORP - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD WILL REVIEW AND CONSIDER ICAHN‘S DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

* XEROX-‍CHRISTODORO, FORMER MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ICAHN CAPITAL, RESIGNED TO ALLOW CARL ICAHN TO SUBMIT DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS FOR ELECTION AT 2018 MEETING

* XEROX CORP - "IN 2017 ALONE, WE EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED OUR TARGET OF $600 MILLION OF GROSS COST SAVINGS"