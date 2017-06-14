FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox says Fujifilm releases redacted Japanese language version of independent investigation committee's report
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox says Fujifilm releases redacted Japanese language version of independent investigation committee's report

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* Xerox Corp - on June 12,Fujifilm released redacted japanese language version of independent investigation committee’s report

* Xerox Corp - Fujifilm also stated that an english language version of the report would be made available shortly

* Says currently analyzing information contained in report, as well as seeking additional information from Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox‍​

* Xerox Corp says following Fujifilm Holdings' June 12 report, anticipate having to reflect the increase in the adjustments in its financial statements‍​ Source text:(bit.ly/2rsjVOx) Further company coverage:

