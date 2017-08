July 17 (Reuters) - xG Technology Inc:

* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders worth approximately $1 million for HCAM HEVC 4K Wireless Camera Systems deployment in China

* Delivery of all systems is expected to take place by end of 2017

* The orders are part of global pre-orders exceeding over $2.5 million received by Vislink for its latest wireless camera technology