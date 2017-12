Dec 12(Reuters) - Xi An Hongsheng Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned water ecology & technology unit signs contracts for river treatment projects in Tianjin and Xingtai, with contracts’ amount of 10.1 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UCoFR5; goo.gl/b3E58k; goo.gl/QHtnmd

