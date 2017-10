Sept 29 (Reuters) - Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd

* Says unit is eligible for new energy car subsidies of 739 million yuan ($111.16 million) between Jan 1 and Sept 13, 2016

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2k9IHjd

