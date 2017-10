Sept 18 (Reuters) - Xin Point Holdings Ltd

* ‍huizhou Keen Point Precision Plastic and WLT Metal Finishing Technology entered into a sale and purchase agreement​

* Unit agreed to acquire, land use rights of a piece of land located in Jiujiang City, Jiangxi province together with two factories

* Deal for total consideration of RMB36 million (equivalent to approximately HK$43.02 million)