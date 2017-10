Sept 13 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to sell 45 percent stake in investment holding firm to Harbin High-tech Group for 150 million yuan ($22.97 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xxcKaO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5291 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)