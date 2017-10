Sept 29 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest HK$2.2 billion ($281.71 million) in China Citic Bank International for 6 percent stake

* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($75.18 million) in property unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2x1KYhG; bit.ly/2x0UQNM

($1 = 7.8095 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.6510 Chinese yuan renminbi)