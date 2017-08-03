BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings unit to acquire stake in Activate Interactive Pte for 55 mln yen and signs license agreement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Xinhua Holdings Ltd

* Says unit, Xinhua Mobile Limited will acquire 115,000 shares of Activate Interactive Pte Ltd for 55 million yen and raise voting power to 43 percent from 20 percent, effective Aug. 16

* Says unit signs license agreement relate to products, service and intellectual property right of Activate Interactive Pte Ltd and receives exclusive rights to sell products of Activate Interactive Pte Ltd in Hong Kong and China

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HP9AVu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)