Sept 26 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Korla Pear Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 25 percent stake in Xinjiang-based real estate development unit at a price of no less than 27.4 million yuan

* Says it will hold 15 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese:

