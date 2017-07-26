FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Xinming China announces termination of acquisition of Mainland Securities
July 26, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Xinming China announces termination of acquisition of Mainland Securities

July 26 (Reuters) - Xinming China Holdings Ltd:

* Termination of acquisition of the entire equity interest in Mainland Securities

* Due to disputes on certain warranties given by Loong , company and Loong agreed to terminate acquisition contemplated under share purchase agreement

* Loong will return approximately 80% of deposit to co and both parties will not make any claim in respect of share purchase agreement

* Considers that termination of acquisition has no material adverse impact on existing business, operation or financial position of co Source text: (bit.ly/2ux6ugp) Further company coverage:

