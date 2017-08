June 21 (Reuters) - Xinming China Holdings Ltd

* Announces acquisition of 35% equity of chongqing xinming

* Ouhai shiye, shen ming and zhejiang xingji agreed to sell 20%, 10% and 5% equity interest in chongqing xinming

* Xinming group holding , ouhai shiye , shen ming and zhejiang xingji entered into equity transfer agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)