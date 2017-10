Oct 16 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING ACQUIRES NEW DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WITH 180 STUDENT UNITS IN GRONINGEN | INVESTMENT VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 20 MILLION EUROS

* ‍COMPLETION AND COMMISSIONING OF NEW DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ARE PLANNED FOR APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)